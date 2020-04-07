U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 9,000

NEW YORK, April 5 (Xinhua) — The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the United States topped 9,000 as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday local time (1730 GMT), according to the data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 9,132 people have died of the pandemic among 321,762 confirmed cases in the country, the CSSE said.

The state of New York suffered most deaths in the country, which stood at 4,159. Among other hard-hit states, New Jersey reported 846 fatalities, Michigan recorded 540 deaths, and California reported 324 deaths, according to the CSSE data.