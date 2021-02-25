U.S. crude oil inventories up last week: API

HOUSTON, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) — The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 1.026 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending Feb. 19.

API reported a decrease of 5.8 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week ending Feb. 12, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a fall of 7.3 million barrels.

Oil prices settled mixed on Tuesday, following a jump in the previous session. The West Texas Intermediate for April delivery lost 3 cents to settle at 61.67 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for April delivery increased 13 cents to close at 65.37 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. Enditem