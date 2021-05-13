U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decrease last week: EIA

HOUSTON, May 12 (Xinhua) — U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreased during the week ending May 7, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, 223,000 b/d less than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 86.1 percent of their operable capacity last week.

Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.6 million b/d. Distillate fuel production increased last week, averaging 4.7 million b/d.

Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.1 million b/d, up by 23 percent from the same period last year.

Over the past four weeks, motor gasoline product supplied averaged 8.9 million b/d, up by 41.3 percent from the same period last year.

Distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.1 million b/d over the past four weeks, up by 22.9 percent from the same period last year. Jet fuel product supplied was up 107.5 percent compared with the same four-week period last year. Enditem