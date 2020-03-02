U.S. Democratic candidate Buttigieg ends presidential campaign

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Xinhua) — Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday night announced he is ending his presidential campaign, just two days before the Super Tuesday primary.

“At this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together,” Buttigieg told supporters in his hometown South Bend.

“So tonight I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency, ” the 38-year-old Democrat said.