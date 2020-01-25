U.S. dollar climbs amid falling euro

NEW YORK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar gained in late trading Thursday amid a weakening momentum in the euro.

The euro declined on Thursday after the European Central Bank decided to leave key interest rates for the euro area unchanged and to launch a review of its monetary policy strategy.

Market participants also digested a slew of economic data. In the week ending Jan. 18, U.S. initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, came in at 211,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The leading economic index for the United States declined 0.3 percent in December to 111.2, following a 0.1 percent increase in November, according to the New York-based Conference Board.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.17 percent at 97.6900 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1055 U.S. dollars from 1.1092 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3117 dollars from 1.3133 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to 0.6841 U.S. dollar from 0.6843 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 109.52 Japanese yen, lower than 109.88 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9696 Swiss franc from 0.9683 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.3128 Canadian dollars from 1.3143 Canadian dollars. Enditem