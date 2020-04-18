U.S. dollar falls as risk appetite increases

NEW YORK, April 17 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Friday as risk appetite increased on news about President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the economy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.22 percent at 99.7987 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.0867 U.S. dollars from 1.0845 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2482 dollars from 1.2459 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to 0.6353 U.S. dollar from 0.6311 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 107.59 Japanese yen, lower than 107.63 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9676 Swiss franc from 0.9689 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.4022 Canadian dollars from 1.4111 Canadian dollars.

Trump on Thursday unveiled guidelines for a phased reopening of parts of the U.S. economy disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem