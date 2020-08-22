U.S. dollar rises amid falling euro

NEW YORK, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Friday amid a weak momentum in the euro.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.48 percent to 93.2489.

The euro declined after data showed a slowdown in the pace of output growth in the euro zone.

The flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, a key gauge of economic health, dropped to 51.6 in August from the July reading of 54.9, according to a report released on Friday by London-based global information provider IHS Markit.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1787 U.S. dollars from 1.1850 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was down to 1.3093 dollars from 1.3207 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to 0.7160 U.S. dollar from 0.7191 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 105.81 Japanese yen, higher than 105.77 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9122 Swiss franc from 0.9084 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.3189 Canadian dollars from 1.3178 Canadian dollars. Enditem