U.S. dollar rises amid risk-averse sentiment

NEW YORK, April 15 (Xinhua) — The U.S. dollar appreciated in late trading on Wednesday as market participants’ risk appetite eased following a slew of poor data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.58 percent at 99.4635 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.0921 U.S. dollars from 1.0979 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.2550 dollars from 1.2627 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to 0.6329 U.S. dollar from 0.6434 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 107.45 Japanese yen, higher than 107.16 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar was up to 0.9636 Swiss franc from 0.9602 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.4083 Canadian dollars from 1.3909 Canadian dollars.

On the data front, U.S. retail and food services sales were 483.1 billion U.S. dollars in March, a decline of 8.7 percent from the previous month, according to a preliminary report from the Commerce Department released Wednesday.

The Empire State manufacturing index, a key metric to gauge business activity growth in New York State, plummeted to -78.2 in April, its lowest level on record, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported. Enditem