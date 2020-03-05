U.S. dollar rises as investors await central banks’ policy moves

NEW YORK, March 4 (Xinhua) — U.S. dollar rose in late trading on Wednesday as traders awaited major central banks’ moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve made emergency interest rate cut.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday lowered the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to 1 to 1.25 percent amid COVID-19 concerns.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.19 percent at 97.3409 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.1139 dollars from 1.1175 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.2868 dollars from 1.2811 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.6614 dollar from 0.6595 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 107.34 Japanese yen, higher than 107.23 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.9560 Swiss franc from 0.9570 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.3402 Canadian dollars from 1.3373 Canadian dollars.