U.S. entrepreneur Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who pushed for a universal individual basic income of 1,000 U.S. dollars per month, dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday.

“I am the math guy, and it is clear to me from the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Yang told supporters as votes in the New Hampshire primary were being counted.

The Democratic contender said he was persuaded that “the message of this campaign will not be strengthened by (his) staying in the race any longer.”

Early results suggested Yang failed to win delegates in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.