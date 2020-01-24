U.S. existing-home sales rise 3.6 pct in December 2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — U.S. existing-home sales climbed 3.6 percent in December from November 2019, thanks to upbeat job data and low mortgage rates, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday.

According to the NAR’s statistics, total existing-home sales, or completed transactions that include single-family homes, town homes, condominiums and co-ops, increased to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million in December, following a slight fall in the previous month.

On a full-year basis, total existing-home sales ended at the same level as in 2018. Sales in the South offset declines in the West and Midwest, while the Northeast remained unchanged.

“Home sellers are positioned well, but prospective buyers aren’t as fortunate,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

“Low inventory remains a problem, with first-time buyers affected the most,” he added.

Total housing inventory at the end of December was pegged at 1.4 million units, down 14.6 percent from November and 8.5 percent from one year ago.

The median existing-home price for all housing types in December was 274,500 U.S. dollars, up 7.8 percent from the same month in 2018, as prices rose in every region.

“We saw the year come to a close with the economy churning out 2.3 million jobs, mortgage rates below 4 percent and housing starts ramp up to 1.6 million on an annual basis,” Yun said. “If these factors are sustained in 2020, we will see a notable pickup in home sales in 2020.”

According to Freddie Mac, the average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage was 3.72 percent in December, while the average commitment rate across all of 2019 was 3.94 percent.

“NAR is expecting 2020 to be a great year for housing,” said the association’s president Vince Malta. Enditem