U.S. FAA proposes fining Boeing $19.7 million over 737…

WASHINGTON, March 6 – The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday proposed fining Boeing Co $19.7 million for allegedly installing equipment on hundreds of 737 aircraft containing sensors that were not approved for that equipment.

The FAA alleges that between June 2015 and April 2019, Boeing installed Rockwell Collins Head-up Guidance Systems on 791 jetliners, including 618 Boeing 737 NGs and 173 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The FAA said these aircraft were equipped with sensors that had not been tested or approved as being compatible with those guidance systems. Boeing, which did not immediately comment, has 30 days to respond. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)