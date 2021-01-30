U.S. family of late antiques collector returns over 100 ancient objects to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The U.S. family of the late antiques collector, Douglas Latchford, is giving his entire extraordinary collection of Cambodian antiquities back to the country after three years of negotiation, Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has said in a statement.

A total of over 100 Khmer cultural objects in stone, as well as numerous other Khmer cultural properties, will be given to Cambodia after both sides signed an agreement for the return of Khmer cultural properties on Sept. 18, 2020, the statement said late on Friday.

“These master works date back as far as the 6th century to the post-Angkor period and include Khmer treasures from the royal cities of Koh Ker and Angkor,” it said. “These antiquities constitute one of the greatest collections of Khmer cultural heritage outside of Cambodia and will be exhibited in Phnom Penh at the National Museum.”

According to the statement, the first five items, including a sandstone sculpture of Shiva and Skanda and a bronze ship’s figurehead, are due to arrive soon and there will be further announcements of the arrival of other major pieces in different stages.

“The return to Cambodia of these masterpieces underlines Cambodia’s commitment to the repatriation of its cultural properties to the kingdom,” Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona said. “Their return is an incredible event for the Cambodian people and the world.”

Sackona thanked Nawapan Kriangsak, daughter of the late antiques collector, for returning the antiquities to the Southeast Asian nation.

“I am delighted that this complete collection, gathered over many decades, will be returned to their ancestral home in the Kingdom of Cambodia,” Nawapan Kriangsak said in the statement. Enditem