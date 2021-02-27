U.S. FDA advisers to meet on evaluating Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet on Friday to evaluate Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and make a recommendation on whether it should be given the authorization for emergency use.

If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets FDA approval, it would be the third vaccine to be available in the United States, after the other two made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Unlike the two-shot dosing for the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot. Meanwhile, it does not require ultra-cold storage.

The FDA released an analysis on Wednesday saying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19, and may reduce the spread of the virus by vaccinated people. Enditem