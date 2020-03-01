U.S. Fed official signals rate cut not imminent despite coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — A senior U.S. Federal Reserve official on Friday signaled that the central bank does not need to lower interest rates as of now despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s policy-making committee, is in a good position to “monitor the evolving coronavirus impact on the global economy” as insurance policy rate cuts were already in place, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said at an event in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“The FOMC executed a marked turnaround in U.S. monetary policy during 2019 that was designed in part to insure the economy against possible negative shocks to growth,” Bullard said, adding last year’s rate reductions are likely to continue to have an influence.

The Fed official noted that the coronavirus also has been associated with a global flight to safety, pushing longer-term U.S. yields to exceptionally low levels.

“This is a bullish factor for U.S. economic growth above and beyond the declines in yields associated with the 2019 change in direction for U.S. monetary policy,” he said.

Earlier this week, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the current stance of monetary policy likely will remain appropriate.

The Fed lowered interest rates three times in 2019, cutting the target range of the federal funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.5-1.75 percent. After wrapping up its first monetary policy meeting of 2020 in late January, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and maintained a wait-and-see stance.