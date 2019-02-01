U.S. GDP increases 2.3 pct in 2019, 2.1 pct in Q4

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — U.S. economic growth slowed to 2.3 percent in 2019 and had an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter in the “advance” estimate, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The deceleration in real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2019, compared to 2.9 percent in 2018, primarily reflected decelerations in nonresidential fixed investment and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and a downturn in exports.

Real GDP growth in the fourth quarter was the same as that in the third. It was slightly up from the 2 percent in the second quarter, and marked a sharp deceleration from the 3.1 percent in the first quarter.