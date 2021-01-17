U.S. gun-rights group files for bankruptcy, decides to move from New York to Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — The U.S. National Rifle Association (NRA) on Friday announced that it has filed for bankruptcy protection, unveiling its plan to move from New York to the state of Texas.

According to the announcement on its website, the NRA said it has decided to free from New York’s “toxic political environment” and is “pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas” after filing for bankruptcy.

NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said in the announcement, the NRA has filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the North District of Texas, Dallas Division.

“The plan aims to streamline costs and expenses, proceed with pending litigation in a coordinated and structured manner, and realize many financial and strategic advantages,” LaPierre said.

“Texas values the contributions of the NRA, celebrates our law-abiding members, and joins us as a partner in upholding constitutional freedom,” he said.

According to media reports, the decision was made by the influential gun-rights group among its legal trouble with state authorities in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the organization last year, pushing to dissolve it for misspending and self-dealing.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott immediately welcomed NRA’s decision of moving to Texas and tweeted “Welcome to Texas – a state that safeguards the 2nd Amendment.” Enditem