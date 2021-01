WASHINGTON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — U.S. House delivered on Monday an impeachment article against Donald Trump to the Senate, charging the former president with inciting insurrection leading to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Nine House Democrats, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors in the upcoming trial, made the ceremonial walk through the Capitol building to the upper chamber to deliver the article. Enditem