U.S. House passes bills seeking to curb president’s war powers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed two bills seeking to curb U.S. presidents’ war powers.

The Democratic-led House passed a measure to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of military force for the war in Iraq in a largely party-line vote of 236 to 166. It also approved another bill by 228-175 trying to restrain U.S. military action against Iran without Congressional approval.

It’s unclear about the fate of the bills in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The 2002 authorization law allows military action to defend the national security of the United States “against the continuing threat posed by Iraq.” The authorization has been used to some extent by following U.S. presidents to justify military action against terrorist threats.

The votes came almost one month after a U.S. strike on President Donald Trump’s order killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which has raised fears of an uncontrolled conflict between the United States and Iran.