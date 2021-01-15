U.S. immigrants detention centers lack basic COVID-19 measures as pandemic spreads

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Immigrants at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities lacked access to the most basic COVID-19 prevention measures, such as soap for washing hands, Britain’s media the Guardian reported Tuesday.

The newspaper cited a new report by researchers from Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and Harvard Medical School, who came up with the report after interviewing 50 former detainees.

The report detailed on the grave conditions of the detention facilities, adding that immigrants were retaliated against for raising safety concerns as the pandemic spread across the detention centers last year.

According to the report, the ICE, which oversees immigration detention, created unacceptable health risks and violated constitutional and human rights during the pandemic. Enditem