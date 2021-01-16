U.S. import, export prices up in December

HOUSTON, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — U.S. import and export prices both increased in December, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday.

The price index for U.S. imports rose 0.9 percent in December, after advancing 0.2 percent from August to November. The December increase was the largest monthly advance since August.

Import prices declined 0.3 percent for the year ended in December. The last time the index rose on a 12-month basis was a 0.5-percent increase in January 2020.

The price index for imports from China rose 0.3 percent in December, after advancing 0.2 percent the previous month. The December increase was the largest monthly advance since the index rose 0.3 percent in November 2017. Import prices from China increased 0.5 percent in 2020, the first calendar-year increase since the index advanced 3.6 percent in 2011.

Meanwhile, U.S. export prices increased 1.1 percent in December, the largest one-month advance since a 1.8-percent rise in June 2020. In December, higher agricultural and nonagricultural prices contributed to the increase in export prices.

Prices for U.S. exports rose 0.2 percent from December 2019 to December 2020, the first 12-month advance since January 2020.

U.S. export prices to China increased 1.8 percent in December following a 1.7-percent advance in November. The December rise was the largest monthly increase since the index advanced 3.0 percent in June 2020. Prices for exports to China rose 3.6 percent from December 2019 to December 2020. Enditem