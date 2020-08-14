U.S. industrial production rises in July, remains well below pre-pandemic level

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — U.S. industrial production rose in July for the third straight month as more of the nation’s factories reopened, but it remained well below the pre-pandemic level.

Total industrial production rose 3 percent in July after increasing 5.7 percent in the previous month, the Federal Reserve reported on Friday. Even so, total industrial production last month was 8.4 percent below its pre-pandemic level in February.

Manufacturing output continued to improve in July, rising 3.4 percent, with the largest gain registered by motor vehicles and parts, according to the Fed. Excluding autos, factory output rose 1.6 percent last month.

“The manufacturing sector has seen a relatively strong recovery this cycle, underpinned by consumers shifting spending toward goods,” Sarah House and Tim Quinlan, senior economists at Wells Fargo Securities, wrote Friday in a note.

“Production of consumer products rose 4.6 percent in July, and is only 2.4 percent below February levels,” they noted, adding output for business goods has proved slower to recover with uncertainty about the pandemic and the upcoming presidential election likely holding back outlays.

The U.S. economy contracted at an annual rate of 32.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, the steepest decline since the government began keeping records in 1947, according to the Commerce Department. Enditem