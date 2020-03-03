U.S., Israeli troops conduct joint military drill

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Xinhua) — Israel’s army said that it started on Tuesday a large-scale military drill with the United States, simulating a missile attack on Israel.

The training, called Juniper Cobra and held every two years since 2001, will be conducted until March 13.

A spokesperson with the Israeli military said in a statement that the exercise simulates a scenario in which U.S. forces would arrive and deploy in Israel alongside Israel’s Aerial Defense Array to protect the country from rocket and missile attacks.

The exercise will take place in several locations in Israel, Europe, and the United States.

More than 2,500 troops with the U.S. European Command will participate in it. About 600 of them have arrived in Israel and will exercise alongside about 1,000 Israeli troops, including Israeli Aerial Defense troops, logistic units, medical forces, and additional military units, the army said.

The main purpose of the drill is “strengthening the cooperation and coordination between the two militaries, promoting bilateral learning and enhancing aerial defense capabilities,” it added.