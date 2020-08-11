U.S. job openings increase, hires decrease in June

HOUSTON, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday that the number of job openings increased while hires decreased in June, reflecting a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it.

On the last business day of June, the number of job openings increased to 5.9 million while the rate was little changed at 4.1 percent. Job openings rose in a number of industries with the largest increases in accommodation and food services, other services, and arts, entertainment, and recreation.

The number of hires decreased to 6.7 million in June, the second highest level in series history. The June hires rate decreased to 4.9 percent. Hires decreased in a number of industries, with the largest fall in other services, followed by health care and social assistance, and construction.

Over the month, the number and rate of total separations increased to 4.8 million and 3.5 percent, respectively. Within separations, the quits rate rose to 1.9 percent while the layoffs and discharges rate was unchanged at 1.4 percent.

Over the 12 months ending in June, hires totaled 70.2 million and separations totaled 79.1 million, yielding a net employment loss of 8.9 million. These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year. Enditem