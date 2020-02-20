U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade higher

NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded roughly higher on Wednesday with all of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of Trip.com Group and Yum China Holdings rose 3.42 percent and 2.77 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest in the top 10 stocks.

Both TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group closed up more than 2 percent, also among the best performers in the top 10 stocks in the index.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday as market participants digested the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes and the latest slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.84 points, or 0.40 percent, to 29,348.03. The S&P 500 was up 15.86 points, or 0.47 percent, to 3,386.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 84.44 points, or 0.87 percent, to 9,817.18.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 3.03 percent to 14.38 on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index stood at 3,397.18, marking a 10.02-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 7.26-percent gain for the year-to-date returns. Enditem