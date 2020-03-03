U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

NEW YORK, March 2 (Xinhua) — U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Monday, with nine of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of JD.com surged 12.44 percent, outpacing the rest in the top 10 stocks.

TAL Education Group and ZTO Express rose 6.64 percent and 5.33 percent, respectively, also among the best performers.

NetEase stock slid 2.71 percent, the only decliner in the top 10 stocks in the index.

U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Monday following last week’s rout.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,293.96 points, or 5.09 percent, to 26,703.32. The S&P 500 rallied 136.01 points, or 4.60 percent, to 3,090.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 384.8 points, or 4.49 percent, to 8,952.17.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, dropped 16.68 percent to 33.42 on Monday.

As of Friday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index stood at 3,154.86, marking a 2.17-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 0.39-percent decrease for the year-to-date returns. Enditem