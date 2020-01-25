U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Friday with all of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of Trip.com Group and TAL Education Group declined 6.89 percent and 3.61 percent, respectively, the top two laggards in the top 10 stocks in the index.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as travel stocks led the losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.36 points, or 0.58 percent, to 28,989.73. The S&P 500 decreased 30.07 points, or 0.90 percent, to 3,295.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 87.57 points, or 0.93 percent, to 9,314.91.

As of Thursday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index stood at 3,285.69, marking a 3.74-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 3.74-percent gain for the year-to-date returns. Enditem