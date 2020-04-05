U.S. Louisiana extends stay-at-home order through April 30

HOUSTON, April 2 (Xinhua) — U.S. state of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday announced at a press conference the extension of the stay-at-home order through the end of April due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the order, residents should stay at home unless going out for essential tasks, including trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.

“This order will close additional non-essential businesses but keep open gas stations and pharmacies that are providing critical services. Restaurants will still be allowed to have carry-out and drive-thru takeout meals,” the governor said.

“In the last two weeks, our growth rate (of confirmed COVID-19 cases) has been faster than any other state or country in the world. That is why it matters,” he said, explaining the reason for the order extension.

According to the state’s department of health, 9,150 cases and 310 deaths have been reported in Louisiana as of April 2.