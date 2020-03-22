U.S., Mexico agree to restrict non-essential border travel

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Xinhua) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel along their border to counter the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pompeo announced the restriction at the White House daily briefing on coronavirus. The restriction was similar to the one regarding the U.S.-Canada border that the Trump administration announced on Wednesday.

U.S. acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said later that travel restriction measures with both Canada and Mexico will go into effect on Saturday and not apply to trade and commerce.

The Trump administration has adopted several travel restrictions as COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across North America and Europe. U.S. travel restrictions against European countries have also come into force.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday raised travel advisory to unprecedented Level 4, which instructs its citizens to avoid all international travels amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 14,000 confirmed cases and 205 deaths related to the coronavirus in the United States.