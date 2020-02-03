U.S. Mideast peace plan challenges internationally agreed parameters: EU official

AMMAN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The U.S. Mideast peace plan challenges the internationally agreed parameters, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said here Sunday.

“Jordan plays a very special role in the efforts to resolve the conflict,” he said following a meeting with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi.

“We share the commitment to a two-state solution and respect for international law,” said Borrell.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution, adding that the issue has been at Jordan’s top priorities.

“We want just and comprehensive peace that realizes the legitimate rights of the Palestinians,” said Safadi, according to a statement by the foreign ministry.