U.S. military says monitoring situation about U.S. aircraft crash in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The U.S. military said on Monday that it is monitoring the situation following reports of a U.S. aircraft crash in Afghanistan.

“U.S. Central Command is aware of the reports of a U.S. aircraft crash in Afghanistan. We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide additional information when possible,” Beth Riordan, a U.S. Central Command spokesperson, said in a statement.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid reportedly claimed that a U.S. Air Force plane crashed in the Ghazni province in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.