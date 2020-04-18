U.S. oil imports down, exports up last week: EIA

HOUSTON, April 15 (Xinhua) — U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending April 10, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.68 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 194,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.44 million b/d, up by about 603,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.93 million b/d, down by 545,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.32 million b/d, up by about 729,000 b/d year on year. Enditem