U.S. police arrest 1 suspect in connection with Seattle shooting in Washington state

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — One suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed one woman and injured seven others, including a nine-year boy, in downtown Seattle in Washington state, police said Thursday.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the 21-year-old man, identified as Jamel Jackson, was also arrested for “a firearms violation.”

He was linked to the shooting that occurred near Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening.

A woman in her 40s to 50s was killed on the spot during the shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the city. Seattle police believed there were multiple suspects, who had fled the scene.

On Thursday, the police identified two other suspects involved in the shooting who were still at large. The two were Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver, who were both 24 years old.

“Both men are considered armed and dangerous,” the police said.

Local media reported Jackson has a criminal history of robbery, harassment and unlawful handgun possession.

Wednesday’s shooting left a 55-year-old female in critical condition, while all male victims were treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

It has been the third shooting in downtown Seattle since Tuesday, when a 55-year-old man was shot and killed at a location near Wednesday’s shooting.