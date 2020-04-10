U.S. politicians’ arbitrary interference with HK affairs real threat to “one country, two systems”: commissioner’s office

HONG KONG, April 8 (Xinhua) — A spokesperson of the Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Tuesday slammed some U.S. politicians for their arbitrary interference with Hong Kong affairs, saying it is the real threat to the principle of “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s Basic Law.

The commissioner’s office issued a statement in reply to the unwarranted remarks targeting Hong Kong and China as a whole made by members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The spokesperson pointed out that since Hong Kong’s return, the central government has stayed committed to the policies of “one country, two systems” and “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” with a high degree of autonomy, strictly abided by the Constitution and the Basic Law, and ensured unprecedented rights and freedoms for the Hong Kong people.

Hong Kong outperforms the U.S. in terms of both the rule of law and freedom, ranking 16th, up from below 60 before its return, and the third respectively. Therefore, the U.S. lawmakers are in no position to point fingers at human rights, freedoms and the rule of law in Hong Kong, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson pointed out that he who keeps blaming others is exactly the one who is to blame. External forces, including the U. S. lawmakers in question, have long colluded with local activists trying to sow trouble in Hong Kong and China at large, applied blatant double standards, and deliberately distorted the policy of “one country, two systems” and the principles of the Basic Law on the pretext of championing human rights and freedoms, in a bid to obstruct the comprehensive and accurate implementation of the Basic Law.

These forces now have gone even further, and attempted to shift the blame by accusing the central and the SAR governments of violating the Basic Law and the policy of “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and eroding Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, said the spokesperson.

Their true motive is to turn Hong Kong into an independent or semi-independent political entity, and a base for infiltration, sabotage, secession and subversion against China as a whole, which is the real threat to the principle of “one country, two systems” and the Basic Law, and a menace to China’s sovereignty and security and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized that all Chinese people, including compatriots in Hong Kong, are firmly against U.S. interference in Hong Kong affairs under the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

“We will hit back at and take firm countermeasures against any attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty and security and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.” Enditem