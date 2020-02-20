U.S. PPI for final demand increases in January

HOUSTON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand increased by 0.5 percent in January, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 2.1 percent for the 12 months ended in January, the largest advance since moving up 2.1 percent for the 12 months ended May 2019.

Final demand prices rose 0.2 percent in December and declined 0.1 percent in November 2019.

In January, 90 percent of the increase in the final demand index was attributable to prices for final demand services, which climbed 0.7 percent. The index for final demand goods inched up 0.1 percent.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services advanced 0.4 percent in January, the largest increase since a 0.4-percent rise in April 2019. For the 12 months ended in January, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 1.5 percent. Enditem