U.S. retail sales plunge record 8.7 pct in March amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Xinhua) — U.S. retail sales plunged in March by the most on record as the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to take a big toll on the U.S. economy.

U.S. retail and food services sales were 483.1 billion U.S. dollars in March, a decline of 8.7 percent from the previous month, according to a preliminary report from the Commerce Department released Wednesday.

That marked the biggest monthly decline in retail sales since the Commerce Department started keeping records in 1992.

“Losses in retail sales for the month were broad-based with the exception of three categories: grocery stores, pharmacies and big-box discounters,” Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, a major accounting firm, wrote Wednesday in a note.

“The largest gains were recorded at grocery stores as consumers scrambled to stock up on food and hoard toilet paper and hand sanitizer,” she explained.

Calling retail sales data for March “ugly”, Swonk said that the losses are a prelude of what to expect for April when much more of the nation was forced to shut down and shelter in place.

Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic output, the steep decline in retail sales last month suggests weaker economy in the months ahead.

“Data on services will not come out until after the initial estimate for first quarter GDP growth comes out later this month. It could be even worse because services include health and travel,” Swonk said.

The U.S. economy is expected to contract by 5.9 percent this year, according to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday.