U.S.’s Pompeo says real reform key to international aid…

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday only a Lebanese government “capable and committed to undertaking real and tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock international assistance.”

In a statement, Pompeo also urged “the government, army, and security services to guarantee the safety of citizens as they engage in peaceful demonstrations.”

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday with the backing of Hezbollah, a group labeled terrorist by the United States. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)