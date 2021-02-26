U.S. San Francisco announces initiatives to prevent recidivism, gun violence

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — U.S. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Wednesday two initiatives to prevent repeat offenses and gun violence in the city.

The first is an agreement among the justice partners to implement coordinated efforts to prevent individuals from committing repeat offenses in San Francisco. The second is an initiative aimed at preventing gun violence as part of an effort with the San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco’s Street Violence Intervention Program, the announcement said.

“To confront the public safety challenges we face in San Francisco, we all need to acknowledge where we are falling short and where we can work together to do more,” said Breed. “Whether it’s dealing with the challenges around people committing repeat offenses and ending up back on our streets, or the struggles we are having with gun violence in many parts of our City, we need creative and collaborative solutions.”

The first initiative, which is a partnership between Sheriff Miyamoto, Police Chief Scott, District Attorney Boudin, and Adult Probation Chief Fletcher, will coordinate efforts to prevent individuals from committing repeat offenses in San Francisco. Each agency has committed to improving communication to support swift and coordinated responses designed to promote public safety.

In the gun violence intervention program, the strategy that will be used in San Francisco draws explicitly from the Oakland Ceasefire strategy, the Boston Reentry Initiative, and the Chicago Project Safe Neighborhoods, all of which have been rigorously evaluated and found to be successful at significantly reducing severe violence and reducing the re-arrest rate among participants as well, the announcement said.

San Francisco is also receiving California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant over the next three years to help reduce shootings, break the cycle of recidivism, and build trust between the community and the Police Department. Enditem