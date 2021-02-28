U.S. San Francisco announces new plan for reinvestment in African-American community

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — U.S. San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the plan for reinvesting 120 million U.S. dollars in the city’s African-American community over the next two years, with the creation of a new program called “The Dream Keeper Initiative.”

This funding follows an extensive community and stakeholder engagement process and is part of Breed’s roadmap for reforming public safety and addressing structural inequities in San Francisco, the announcement said.

The goal of the Dream Keeper Initiative is to improve outcomes for San Francisco’s Black and African-American youth and their families, and will provide family-based navigation supports to ensure that the needs of all family members are addressed cohesively and comprehensively.

“We know that to actually see true, lasting change, we need to focus on helping entire families – from early education for kids, to job training and workforce support for their parents, and serve communities that have been systematically harmed by past policies,” said Breed.

“We must listen to Black voices, commit the resources, and create the programs that will actually right past wrongs and get people resources and services so they can build their futures here in San Francisco and know that their city has their back,” she added.

In June 2020, following the killing of George Floyd, San Francisco announced a plan to prioritize the redirection of resources from law enforcement to support the African-American community. As part of the budget process, Breed redirected 120 million U.S. dollars from law enforcement for investments in the African American community for Fiscal Years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. Enditem