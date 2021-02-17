U.S. San Francisco launches 3rd high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — U.S. San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced the launch of a third high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site in the city.

The site, which opened Monday at the SF Market in the Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood, advances the city’s efforts to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, the announcement said.

As with other vaccination sites in San Francisco, the SF Market location will initially offer vaccinations to people 65 and older and healthcare workers. Due to current supply constraints, the initial doses given per day will be limited, but the site is ready to expand rapidly once supply increases.

This new location, which is operated by the city and staffed in partnership with Sutter Health, is the third high-volume vaccination site that San Francisco and health care partners have opened in the past month.

Two additional high-volume vaccination sites are located at the Moscone Center and the City College of San Francisco. These high-volume sites serve anyone who meets their eligibility requirements regardless of health coverage, by appointment only, and are part of San Francisco’s network of vaccination sites to facilitate the quick and efficient delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made sure our city’s response to COVID-19 is equitable … Supply remains very limited right now, but we’re making sure that we have the infrastructure in place throughout our city, and we’re prepared to vaccinate at least 10,000 people per day once we start receiving more doses,” said Breed. Enditem