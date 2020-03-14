U.S. sanctions subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft over…

WASHINGTON, March 12 – The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on another subsidiary of Rosneft, ramping up pressure on the Russian state oil giant that the Trump administration has said provides a financial lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted TNK Trading International, a Swiss-based unit of Rosneft. Washington last month blacklisted Rosneft Trading SA, another subsidiary of Rosneft, over accusations it had actively evaded U.S. sanctions and propped up the Venezuelan oil sector. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Matt Spetalnick)