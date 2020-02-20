U.S. says “concerned” over attack on Libyan seaport

TRIPOLI, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland on Wednesday expressed concern over Tuesday’s east-based army attack on a seaport in the capital Tripoli.

Norland made the remarks during a meeting with Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of the state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC), the U.S. embassy said in a tweet.

“Ambassador Norland met with NOC Chairman Sanalla and expressed the deep U.S. concerns over the Feb. 18 attacks on commercial port of Tripoli, which only served to prevent crucial deliveries of fuel for civilian use and compound the suffering of the Libyan people,” it added.

The east-based Libyan National Army (LNA) led by General Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday announced destroying a Turkish ship in Tripoli seaport, claiming the vessel was carrying ammunition and weapons.

The LNA has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed Government of National Accord under Fayez al-Sarraj.