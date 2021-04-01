U.S. Seattle to open new community vaccination hub

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 (Xinhua) — Jenny Durkan, mayor of the U.S. state of Washington’s largest city Seattle, announced on Wednesday that the city is helping to support a new Community Vaccination Hub operated by Seattle Visiting Nurse Association (SVNA) at North Seattle College.

The site will be the fourth city-affiliated fixed vaccination site, in addition to the Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle.

SVNA provides the doses and serves as the clinical partner, Seattle Colleges provides the location, and the city of Seattle is supporting with non-clinical volunteer staffing, language access, logistics, and registration services, the announcement said.

This week, the city and clinical partners will administer approximately 18,700 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This pandemic is a once-in-a-generation challenge and vaccinating our communities is not something that any individual or organization can face alone… This site is all the more important as cases surge across our city, but particularly in the North End,” said Durkan. Enditem