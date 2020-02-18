U.S. secretary of state visits Angola

LUANDA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Luanda Sunday for a 24-hour working visit aimed at reinforcing cooperation between the two countries.

In Luanda, Pompeo met with Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Monday, and they discussed the diplomatic and cooperation relations between the two countries.

At a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pompeo reaffirmed his country’s support for the ongoing reforms in Angola.

His agenda also included participation in a roundtable with business leaders.

Before Angola, Pompeo visited Senegal.

Pompeo left the Angolan capital for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Enditem