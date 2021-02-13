U.S. Senate bypasses calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Top U.S. senators, Democratic House impeachment managers and former President Donald Trump’s legal team on Saturday reached a deal that will let the upper chamber of Congress bypass calling additional witnesses to testify in Trump’s second impeachment trial.

The deal came shortly after senators voted in favor of calling witnesses, a development suggesting the trial may slow down.

Democratic House impeachment managers required the Senate to subpoena Republican House lawmaker Jaime Herrera Beutler earlier on Saturday after she described a phone call that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had with Trump as the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot was unfolding, in which Trump appeared to side with rioters and said they were more “upset” over the election results than the House Republican leader.

Instead, the Senate entered a statement Beutler released on Friday night into the trial record.

“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was Antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,'” said Beutler in the statement on what McCarthy had told her about his conversation with Trump on Jan. 6.

The trial will now proceed to closing arguments. Enditem