U.S. Senate leader hopes Trump intelligence nominee…

WASHINGTON, March 2 – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he was pleased that President Donald Trump had announced a nominee to be director of national intelligence and hoped he would earn a bipartisan confirmation vote.

Trump announced on Friday he would nominate for a second time Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nation’s top spy. Trump had nominated him last summer, but the nomination was dropped amid questions about a lack of experience and possible resume embellishment. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)