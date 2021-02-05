U.S. Senate leaders reach power-sharing resolution

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have reached a power-sharing resolution for running a 50-50 upper chamber, allowing Democrats to take control of powerful Senate committees, local media reported on Tuesday.

Schumer said the Senate will pass the so-called organizing resolution on Wednesday.

“I am happy to report … that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate,” Schumer announced from the Senate floor.

The resolution is expected to largely mirror a 2001 agreement, the last time the Senate was evenly split, when bills and nominations were sent to the floor even when there were tie votes at the committee level, said a The Hill report.

The so-called organizing resolution comes after weeks of negotiation between the two leaders. Enditem