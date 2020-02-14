U.S. Senate passes resolution limiting Trump’s power to launch military operations against Iran

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a resolution curbing the U.S. president’s ability to use military forces against Iran without congressional approval.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 55-45 to pass the war powers resolution, which demands the U.S. president terminate the use of U.S. troops for hostilities against Iran without congressional approval.

Eight Republican senators joined the Democrats to support the resolution despite opposition from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has indicated it will take up the resolution, which does not seek to prevent the United States from defending itself from imminent attack.

The White House has threatened a veto if the resolution is sent to Trump’s desk, while the Senate will not have enough votes to override the veto.

The House last month passed a similar bill aimed at restraining Trump’s war powers against Iran, but it was largely symbolic and not taken up by the Senate.

Thursday’s vote came over a month after a U.S. strike under Trump’s order killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which has raised fears of an uncontrolled conflict between the United States and Iran.