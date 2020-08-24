U.S. Senate report on Russian election meddling fails to present evidence: Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The final volume of a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election fails to present facts and evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Saturday.

“Like the previously released sections of the report, the last part does not contain real facts or evidence,” Zakharova said in a statement.

“In fact, it repeats the unfounded accusations we have been familiar with since the Muller report and other U.S. documents came out, including the alleged hacking of the servers of the Democratic Party, the contacts of Trump’s staff with Russian citizens, and Russia’s desire to undermine the U.S. democracy, etc.,” she added.

The spokesperson said Russia had repeatedly noted the unsubstantiated nature of those U.S. claims, adding that the whole story about Russian interference was “from the very beginning invented in the course of the internal political struggle between various forces in the United States.”

Russia regrets the damage done to its relationship with the United States and warned Washington against spreading “anti-Russia myths,” she added. Enditem