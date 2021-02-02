U.S. Senate Republicans unveil 618 bln USD COVID-19 relief proposal

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — A group of 10 U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday morning formally unveiled their 618-billion-U.S.-dollar COVID-19 relief proposal, ahead of their meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the proposal Monday afternoon.

“Mr. President, we recognize your calls for unity and want to work in good faith with your Administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges of the COVID crisis,” the group of senators led by Susan Collins from the state of Maine said in a statement.

“We look forward to discussing our proposal in detail with you this afternoon at the White House,” the group said.

The proposal would provide 160 billion dollars for direct pandemic response, extend the weekly unemployment insurance payments of 300 dollars until July and provide 1,000 dollars stimulus checks to lower-income Americans, according to the senators.

In a letter to Biden on Sunday, the senators had requested a meeting with the president on the relief proposal as they believed that their relief framework is capable of garnering bipartisan support.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote in the letter.

According to the White House schedule, the senators will meet with the president at 5 p.m. EST on Monday.

However, Democrats complained that the relief proposal outlined by the Senate Republicans is not enough to support unemployed Americans and bolster a ravaged economy.

“The package outlined by 10 Senate Republicans is far too small to provide the relief the American people need. In particular, a three-month extension of jobless benefits is a non-starter,” Ron Wyden, the incoming Senate Finance Committee Chair and a Democrat from the state of Oregon, said Monday in a statement.

“Workers who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own shouldn’t be constantly worrying that they are going to lose their income overnight. An extension of benefits for at least six months is essential,” Wyden said.

Biden has unveiled a 1.9-trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief proposal, which draws opposition from a growing number of congressional Republicans. It’s unclear whether the Biden administration would secure enough votes for the new massive relief package. Enditem